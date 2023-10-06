Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CART. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 426,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,058. Instacart has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

