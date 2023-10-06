Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DSW Capital Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of DSW traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of £11.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,825.00. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 53 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.69).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 109,334 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £75,440.46 ($91,188.76). Corporate insiders own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

