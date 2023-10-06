Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wedbush

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 146,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,789 shares of company stock worth $1,064,470 in the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Free Report

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

