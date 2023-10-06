Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Price Target Raised to SEK 205

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to SEK 205 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place.Hemnet Group AB (publ) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
