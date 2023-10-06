Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock remained flat at $19.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,046. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 1,788.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 90,721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 205.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 295.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.