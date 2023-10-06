Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,904 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,581,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,289,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,468,000 after purchasing an additional 386,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after buying an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,055,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

