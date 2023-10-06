Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.