Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 88,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.87. The stock has a market cap of C$363.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.52. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1792912 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.30 to C$3.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Royalty

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.