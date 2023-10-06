Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $28.61 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,677 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $28,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

