Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $30.48 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $451.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.29 and a 200-day moving average of $493.35. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,202,315.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

