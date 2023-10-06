Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $36,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

