Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 7,715 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 10.56% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $346.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $107.51.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

