Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $38,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 158,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.82.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

