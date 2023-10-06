Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

