Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.23.

Shares of VRTX opened at $355.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

