Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,779 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 62.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.52.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $461.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.09. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

