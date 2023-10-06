Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 759 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15,180.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

