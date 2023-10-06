SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPG Industries by 501.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9,159.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.31 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

