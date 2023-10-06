Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after acquiring an additional 188,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.30) to GBX 2,950 ($35.66) in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $150.38 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

