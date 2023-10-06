Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 773 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $547.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

