Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $45.23 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,017 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $45,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

