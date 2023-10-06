W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $46,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $702.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.23 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

