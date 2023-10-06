Scotiabank Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$28.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.25.

Park Lawn Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PLC stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.27. 7,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$626.11 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$29.15.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.05 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.5425268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

