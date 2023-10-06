Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Set at C$16.00 by Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$16.00 price objective from equities researchers at Desjardins in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,192. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

