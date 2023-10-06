Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.