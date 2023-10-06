Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,572 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.48% of Synchrony Financial worth $69,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYF opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.