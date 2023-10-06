Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 4,591 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.