Stifel Nicolaus Trims Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Target Price to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Enerflex Stock Down 2.8 %

Enerflex stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 129,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.42. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.47 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The stock has a market cap of C$683.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$790.03 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. Research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.0699433 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.17%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

