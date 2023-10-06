EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.57.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.13. 70,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. EQB has a 12 month low of C$45.17 and a 12 month high of C$84.79.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$312.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.10 million. EQB had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQB will post 12.070626 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

