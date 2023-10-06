Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SVM remained flat at C$3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,262. The company has a market cap of C$537.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.78. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.14.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3322917 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

