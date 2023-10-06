RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given a C$24.50 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$24.50 price target from equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.86% from the stock’s current price.
REI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.96.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
