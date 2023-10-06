Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.94. 19,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$24.26 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9940179 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

