Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.58.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down C$0.55 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.18. 70,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,334. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2943242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

