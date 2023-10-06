National Bankshares Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$5.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.07.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

TSE NWH.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.92. 102,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.