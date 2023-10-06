National Bankshares Analysts Give NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) a C$5.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.07.
View Our Latest Research Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.