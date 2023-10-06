Acumen Capital Analysts Give DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) a C$6.00 Price Target

Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

TSE:DCM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,750. The stock has a market cap of C$161.76 million, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.73. DATA Communications Management has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.95.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.55 million. DATA Communications Management had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that DATA Communications Management will post 0.3699137 EPS for the current year.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.