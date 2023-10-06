Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

ZZZ traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,790. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.66 and a 1-year high of C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$761.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.21.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.6730083 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.68%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

