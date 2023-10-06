Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Set at C$17.50 by Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$17.50 price target by Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,372. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.07.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

