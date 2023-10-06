MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

