Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

