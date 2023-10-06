Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 826 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 243,880 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

MFC opened at $17.96 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

