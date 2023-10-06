Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

