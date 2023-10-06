Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %
Broadcom stock opened at $823.86 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $856.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.36. The company has a market capitalization of $340.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
