MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

