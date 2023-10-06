Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

