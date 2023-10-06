Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 322 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Edison International by 230.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 358,031 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Edison International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Edison International by 101.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $2,035,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

