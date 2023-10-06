Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

