Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.