Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.