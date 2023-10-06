Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Read Our Latest Report on BUD

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.