Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

